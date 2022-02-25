Stalin requests MEA to evacuate stranded Tamils

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin has asked the Union government to act urgently and evacuate Tamils stranded in different parts of war-hit Ukraine. Drawing attention to the hundreds of distress calls received from the families of students in Ukraine requesting for their urgent evacuation, Stalin, in his demi-official letter to the MEA, said that around 5,000 students from Tamil Nadu, mostly in professional courses and other emigrants were now stranded in Ukraine.

Appoint nodal officer for TN, Stalin to Centre





“It has come to our notice that airports in Ukraine are closed. They are in need of our support to be brought back to India safely, ” the CM said, adding that the state government has opened 24x7 help desks and a state nodal officer has also been appointed to facilitate evacuation of stranded Tamils in Ukraine to coordinate with government of India, their families and district administration.





Requesting the union government to nominate a nodal officer for coordination with Tamil Nadu government considering the high number of Tamilians in Ukraine, Stalin implored the GoI to take up the issue with the authorities there for evacuating them out of Ukraine immediately. Asking GoI to arrange for special mission flights like Vande Bharath Mission to evacuate stranded Tamil Nadu students from various parts of Ukraine, Stalin said, “I solicit your urgent action in this regard.”



