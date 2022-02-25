Active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu drop below 10,000

Chennai :

The numbers of COVID-19 cases saw a further decline in the State and recorded 575 cases on Thursday. The active cases of COVID-19 dropped below 10,000 with 9,440 active cases recorded in the State currently.





Chennai continues to witness a decline in the cases, reporting 144 cases of COVID-19. Among other districts, Coimbatore saw 81 cases and Chengalpattu saw 66 cases of COVID-19. Other districts recorded less than 50 cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State has reached 34,47,581.





A total of 4 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the State, taking the toll to 37,997. With 65,350 samples being tested in the past 24 hours, the positivity rate in the State reached 1 per cent.





The highest total positivity rate was reported in the Nilgiris that had 2 per cent positivity rate, while 1.8 per cent was recorded in Chengalpattu. At least 1,913 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries from COVID-19 to 34,00,144.



