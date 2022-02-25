Namakkal GH hailed for saving preterm girl

Coimbatore :

A preterm girl baby born with an incredibly low weight of 525 grams was treated under intensive care for more than 80 days in Namakkal Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to improve its weight considerably to 1.3 kg now.





Sadhana, 31, wife of Vignesh from Ganesapuram in Namakkal district gave birth to preterm (26 weeks) twins, a boy and girl on November 1 last year at a private hospital in Salem. Unable to meet out heavy expenses in the private hospital, the couple decided to shift the twins to Namakkal GMCH on the 33rd day of their birth.





Within a couple of days, the boy baby weighing 720 grams died, while the other baby continued to be under continuous monitoring by a team of pediatricians and nurses.





For doctors, it was very challenging task as the baby had multiple complications, including neonatal respiratory distress syndrome (RDS), heart defect, feeding intolerance, sepsis, eye disorder, anemia and apnoea.





“Hence, the baby was treated according to the standard treatment protocols. This is the first time; such a preterm baby born weighing 525 grams has been treated in our hospital. It was very challenging,” said K Santha Arulmozhi, hospital Dean.





After successful treatment, the baby was discharged on February 18, when its weight improved to 1.34 kg on its 110 day.





Similarly, another preterm baby weighing 840 grams at birth on January 24, this year with several complications was treated to improve its weight to 1.6 kg before discharge on Thursday. Collector Shreya P Singh visited the babies, at the hospital on Thursday and appreciated the doctors.



