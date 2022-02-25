Valimai release: Petrol bomb hurled on theatre

Police scanned the images of the CCTVs fixed in the neighbourhood

Two unidentified men hurled a petrol bomb at a multiplex, where Ajith starer Valimai was being screened in Coimbatore early on Thursday.





The incident happened around 5 am, when a large number of fans had gathered to watch the first show of the film. The petrol bomb hurled by two bike borne miscreants wearing helmets landed in the two-wheeler parking lot in the multiplex. They then sped away.





One of the two-wheelers was damaged and Naveen Kumar, 22, who was erecting a flex banner, suffered injury. The blast triggered panic among the fans.





Police scanned the images of the CCTVs fixed in the neighbourhood and a search is on to nab the culprits. In another related incident in Namakkal, ardent fans of Ajith attempted to fire powerful ‘country crackers’ at the entrance of a theatre, upset over the delay in screening of the film. However, police intervened and removed the crackers.





Meanwhile, in Madurai Kadambur C Raju, Kovilpatti MLA and former AIADMK minister said actor Ajith Kumar is devoted to former CM J Jayalalithaa and Valimai’s release on her birth anniversary is the proof for it.





Moreover, Ajith Kumar wholeheartedly accepted the leadership quality of Jayalalithaa with pride, he added after paying tributes to the late Chief Minister in Kovilpatti on Thursday. He also hailed the actor for focusing his attention on movies without any political affiliation.



