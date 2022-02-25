Fri, Feb 25, 2022

Class 12 boy stabs classmate with pen knife in Tirupur govt school

Published: Feb 25,202201:21 AM

Representative Image
Representative Image
Coimbatore:
A boy studying in Class 12 stabbed his classmate with a pen knife over some issue in a government school at Iduvampalayam in Tirupur on Wednesday.

Following a clash between two groups of students, one of them had stabbed another with a pen knife on the school premises. The teachers immediately took the injured boy to a private hospital for treatment. 

As the incident triggered tension, the parents and relatives of the victim besieged the school on Thursday demanding action against the boy involved in the attack. The Veerpandi police are investigating.

