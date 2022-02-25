4 Vellore jail staff suspended following escape of murder convict

Vellore :

Four staff of the Vellore Central Prison were suspended on Thursday by Vellore prisons DIG following the escape of a murder convict recently. It may be recalled that on February 21, murder convict Nanda alias Muthukumar of Anaicut near Vellore who was undergoing life term for a 2018 killing, escaped when he along with 20 other good conduct prisoners were taken out of the prison to a location in front of the jail to clean the premises for the start of five-day training programme for jail staff. Following the escape, Bagayam police registered a case and set up a special police team to nab the culprit.





However, citing negligence, four jail staff, including three warders Saravanan, Suresh and Anbarasu and a jail conservancy staff were ordered to be suspended by Jail DIG Rukmini Priyadarshini. Search was on to arrest the escaped convict.



