Not dejected by poll defeat, candidate gives cake to voters

Vellore :

A defeated Vaniyambadi ward female candidate created a flutter by distributing cake to those who voted for her without seeking any incentive on Wednesday. Sources revealed that Seethalakshmi Vadivel was one of the three contestants in the town’s ward 29 the other two being candidates of the Dravidian majors. Seethalakshmi garnered 230 votes and lost deposit.





However, wanting to thank those who voted for her without seeking incentives, Seethalakshmi bought a 5 kilo cake on Wednesday night with the legend “thank you honest voters” in Tamil, cut it into pieces and then went around her ward distributing the pieces.





When even ward winners were yet to visit and thank voters, this loser, who forfeited her deposit, by her action created quite a flutter in the area.



