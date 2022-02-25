Double-decker train service from Kovai to Bengaluru to resume from March 31

Coimbatore :

The railways have announced the resuming of services of double-decker Uday Express between Coimbatore and Bengaluru from March 31. The train will be operated on all days of the week except Wednesday. Train no 22666 will leave Coimbatore junction at 5.45 am and reach Bengaluru junction at 12.40 pm on the same day, said a release. In the return, Train no 22665 will leave Bengaluru at 2.15 pm and reach Coimbatore junction at 9 pm.





The train has seven air-conditioned double-decker chair cars, five-second class chair cars and one luggage-cum-brake van and one power car coach. The train is scheduled to stop in Coimbatore North, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Kuppam and Krishnarajapuram junctions.



