Southern coastal districts of TN to receive mild rains in next 48 hours

With the downward circulation of the atmosphere continuing to prevail over the coastal areas of Kerala on Thursday, parts of Southern Tamil Nadu, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and few places in Karaikal are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours.





The Southern coastal districts, Sivaganga and Cuddore are also likely to receive light to moderate rain until Friday. Weather conditions are likely to turn to dry weather by Monday as mild showers in these districts are also expected on Saturday and Sunday.





Until Thursday 05.30 am, several parts of the State received light to moderate showers, with highest rainfall of 3 cm at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi, while parts of Ramanathapuram received 2 cm of rainfall during the early morning hours. Among other places in Thoothukudi, Kayalpattinam, Sathankulam, Thiruchendur received 2 cm of rainfall. Paramakudi and Tondi in Ramanathapuram received 1 cm of rainfall.





Meanwhile, Chennai is to witness a slight change in the weather as the sky condition is expected to be partly cloudy for the next 48 hours, especially during the morning hours. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 23 degrees Celsius on Thursday.