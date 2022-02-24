Russia-Ukraine conflict: Tamil Nadu govt releases helpline numbers for evacuation

Chennai :

"Tamils living ​​in Ukraine can approach the Tamil Nadu government if they need help returning home through the website mm.abdulla@sansad.nic.in ," said Stalin.





The statement said: Students and working Tamils ​​studying in Ukraine can call 044-28515288, 9600023645, 994025644 if they need help returning to the country and request assistance through the website www.nrtamil.tn.gov.in.





The Tamil Nadu government has already written a letter saying that it was ready to assist Tamils ​​living in Ukraine. In this situation, the Air India plane that went to bring back Indians in Ukraine has returned without landing soon after military attacks commenced.





Many Tamils ​​in Ukraine are college students who went on to study medicine and engineering. And some have even gone to Ukraine for work. Most of the people from Tamil Nadu are said to be in the capital region of Ukraine.





