22 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Chennai :

In that regard, the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 9 Tamil Nadu fishermen who were fishing near Kachchativu. They were all arrested at midnight for allegedly fishing across the border.





All the arrested are said to be fishermen from Nagapattinam district. The first phase of information has come out that the Sri Lankan Navy has also seized 1 fishing boat.





In this situation, it has been reported that 13 more Tamil Nadu fishermen who were fishing near Kachchativu have been arrested this morning.





According to initial reports, the 22 arrested fishermen so far.