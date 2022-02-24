Thu, Feb 24, 2022

22 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Published: Feb 24,202211:03 AM by Online Desk

The arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy for fishing across the border has become a recurring theme.

Representative image
Chennai:
In that regard, the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 9 Tamil Nadu fishermen who were fishing near Kachchativu. They were all arrested at midnight for allegedly fishing across the border.

All the arrested are said to be fishermen from Nagapattinam district. The first phase of information has come out that the Sri Lankan Navy has also seized 1 fishing boat. 

In this situation, it has been reported that 13 more Tamil Nadu fishermen who were fishing near Kachchativu have been arrested this morning.

According to initial reports, the 22 arrested fishermen so far.

