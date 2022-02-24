Tamil Nadu begins work for Dugong reserve

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu government has commenced works for setting up a conservation reserve in a bid to protect Dugong, a marine mammal often referred to as sea cow, in Palk Bay.





The GO also lists out details of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Dugong conservation reserve at the cost of Rs 25 lakh. However, the government estimates that the costs might escalate to 5 crore but the final figures will be known after the DPR is prepared.





Dugong is a critically endangered species living in shallow waters near the coast at a depth of 10 metres and is one of the “flagship species of the Palk Bay ‘’. Seagrass is its primary diet. However, due to erratic fishing activies carried out in the region, the grazing area for Dugong has reduced drastically resulting in reduction in their numbers.





Considering the urgent need to create awareness among the public about Dugong conservation, State Forest Minister K Ramachandran, in the Assembly, had announced the need for setting up of the Dugong conservation reserve. However, the concurrence of the Union government should be obtained for setting up the conservation site and hence the DPR will be prepared.





District Collectors of Thanjavur and Pudukkottai were directed to hold meetings with the Fisheries Department and fishermen following which meetings were conducted with fishers of 45 villages and their approval for the conservation reserve was also obtained. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden has been directed to send draft notification for the proposal for obtaining the concurrence of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the GO read.



