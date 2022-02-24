Old Palar bridge to be reopened tomorrow

Chennai :

In what would come as a great relief for thousands of motorists taking the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway, the old Palar bridge in Mamandur would be reopened for two-way traffic from Thursday midnight. However, the new bridge lying parallel to it would remain closed for a month more till the repair work is over.





The work to strengthen and renovate the old bridge was taken up earlier this month, due to which vehicles taking the route were diverted through a parallel bridge and also via another route. This affected the traffic leading to long snarls on the route, especially during peak hours.





On Wednesday, Chengalpattu Collector AR Rahul Nadh inspected the bridge works and said the renovation of the old bridge was almost complete and added that it would be reopened for the public from Thursday midnight. The official said the repair of the new bridge was progressing and would be completed before March 20.



