Kamal calls defeat ‘micro failure,’ says will move on

Chennai :

After failing to win even a single ward in the urban local body polls, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday termed the defeat as a ‘micro failure’ which provides an opportunity to move forward towards the success from the setback. He asserted that temporary success and defeat had never affected their public service and the results of the urban local body polls are no exception.





“We accept the judgment of the people is a formal word. I do not want to say it. People often make wrong decisions collectively. There are examples of that throughout history. You have no pride in defeating honest people like us, those who do not consider politics as a money-making profession, those who do not deceive by making promises and those who want to reform Tamil Nadu through a corruption free, transparent and efficient administration,” he said in a statement.





Appreciating the hard work put by his party workers, he urged the candidates to continue public services in the wards they contested as if they had won. “Your service should make voters regret not electing you. We came to politics to serve the public,” he asserted.





He claimed that there are two kinds of defeats, permanent failure which cannot be corrected and micro failure which allows to move forward towards success after correction. “We faced the failure of the second category,” he said.



