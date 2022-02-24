AIADMK cadre held for killing DMK man

Coimbatore :

An AIADMK worker has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a DMK man to death as he allegedly teased him for facing defeat in the urban local body polls in Gudalur on Wednesday.





Police said Naushad’s (45) wife Shimjith had contested unsuccessfully on an AIADMK ticket in ward 10 of Devarsholai Town Panchayat in Gudalur Taluk.





After DMK won, the two DMK workers Sameer, 46 and Askar, 38 had teased Shimjith over her defeat on Tuesday night. She informed her husband Naushad, who got infuriated by their comments and attacked them both with a knife. While Sameer died on the spot, a severely injured Askar has been admitted to a hospital.





Devarsholai police registered a case of murder and nabbed Naushad from a hideout in Malappuram district in Kerala. Police said a quarrel broke out between Naushad and the duo once before, when the villagers intervened and resolved the issue. But once again Sameer and Askar, while passing through his house had poked fun resulting in the murder.





He was then produced in Gudalur court and remanded in judicial custody.



