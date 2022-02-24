Deputy Mayor race hots up in Tiruchy Corporation

Thiruchirapalli :

After the urban local body polls, the race for the Deputy Mayor post in Tiruchy is on while the Mayor post has been almost finalised for the two time deputy mayor M Anbalagan.





According to DMK functionaries, the urban local body polls in Tiruchy has been directly monitored by both the Ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi right from candidate selection and both had maintained almost equal representation from their sides.





The two time deputy mayor M Anbalagan was the forerunner for the Mayor post for which Minister Nehru too had recommended with the party high command. Anbalagan who is senior party functionary and long term urban district secretary and staunch supporter of Nehru got the unconditional support from Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi too.





In such a backdrop, several senior branch secretaries, including M Mathivanan (ward 16), Kajamalai S Vijay (ward 60), T Muthuselvam (ward 57) and T Pushparaj (ward 54) were sending feelers to the Ministers for the Deputy Mayor post. Interestingly, except Pushparaj, all the candidates contested against Mathivanan, Kajamalai Vijay and Muthuselvam lost their deposits.





While political onlookers suggested that among the possible forerunners for deputy mayor, Pushparaj is the only Dalit and minority candidate. “Almost majority of the minority voters had backed the ruling DMK, it is worthwhile to allot the posting for one of their representatives Pushparaj,” said a senior party man.





However, apart from the caste factor, the factional issue would be exposed to the fore in the upcoming indirect polling for Deputy Mayor and the party insiders disclosed that Mahesh Poyyamozhi had strongly recommended his close associate M Mathivanan for the post. “Since Mathivanan is elected from Tiruchy South district, it is logical to have Mathivanan for Deputy Mayor as Minister Nehru’s supporter Anbalagan has been already allotted the Mayor seat,” a local political analyst claimed. But still, the final decision would be made by the party high command, sources said.