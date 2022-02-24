10 students injured as van rear wheels get detached

Coimbatore :

More than 10 students were injured after two rear wheels of a private school van got detached while on the move in Dharapuram in Tirupur district.





The bus with students was bound to drop students after school, when both the rear wheels came away near the Ponnapuram area. As the scared students cried in pain, the public rescued the injured and sent them to hospital by an ambulance.





Meanwhile, the parents have urged the transport department to ensure the fitness of school vehicles to avoid similar mishaps. It may be recalled that just a few days ago, the wheel of a TNSTC bus got detached and rolled away in Dharapuram in Tirupur.



