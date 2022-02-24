Publish draft state education policy: PMK

Chennai :

At a time when the state government has refused to accept the draft National Higher Education Quality Framework, PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to draft a state education policy at the earliest.





“The draft National Higher Education Quality Framework is against the principles of social justice as it intends to prevent the education of poor and rural students. State has announced to frame its own education policy in the Assembly in August and it has been more than six months. It is time that the state should draft its own education policy,” said Anbumani, in a statement, on Wednesday.





Anbumani said that Tamil Nadu has rights not to accept NEP but to clear the confusions of the students, the state government should draft its own education policy with experts having interests in social justice.



