Fisher gets lifer for sexually abusing girl

Madurai :

The Fast Track Mahila Court in Ramanathapuram has sentenced a fisherman to undergo life imprisonment until death for sexually abusing a minor girl.





According to prosecution, Haja Mohammed of Keelakarai was accused of committing such a crime with a four-year-old girl, his neighbour. The incident occurred in 2020 and based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, police filed a case.





After investigating, the police arrested him and remanded him in judicial custody. The case was tried in the special court and Sessions Judge A Subathra after examining witnesses, found him guilty. Besides, a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh was imposed on the accused. The Judge also directed the state to award the victim a compensation of Rs 3 lakh, sources said.



