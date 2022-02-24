Traders object to mosque construction

Vellore :

Tension prevailed in areas abutting main bazaar near the old bus stand following Hindu traders objecting to Muslims constructing a mosque in their area on Wednesday. The mosque came up in a small area in Sarkar Mundy Street due to which all commercial establishments in Main bazaar and Sarkar Mundy street downed shutters and started agitating.





On receipt of information SP S Rajesh Kannan and Vellore RDO Vishnu Priya rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, Muslims also gathered at the spot while Hindu Munani came out in support of the traders. Sources revealed that while they had no objection to Muslims using the premises for prayers, construction of a Mosque would result in Muslims objecting to Hindu rituals later.



