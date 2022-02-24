Scolded by mom, Class 12 boy ends life

Vellore :

Police registered a case and are investigating why a Class 12 student committed suicide by hanging in his house on Tuesday evening. Ronaldino Immanuel (17) was son of John Jayakaran of Vellore Kosapet who died last year.





Jayakaran’s wife Sudha and her two children, including Immanuel lived alone. Immanuel was working in a welding shop in the evenings after school to make some money. However, this was not liked by Sudha who scolded her son for working and insisted that he concentrate on his studies alone. Heartbroken at his mother’s order, Immanuel killed himself on Tuesday evening when his mother and sister were out. On seeing her son dead, Sudha and her daughter fainted. Neighbours rushed to their aid and informed police who sent the body to Vellore GMCH for post mortem. Investigations are on.



