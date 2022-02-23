Polio immunisation camps to be held across Tamil Nadu on Sunday

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that polio vaccination camps will be held across the State in 43,051 places, including hospitals, anganwadi centers and schools. The camps starts from 7 am. to 5 pm.





The Government of Tamil Nadu has set a target of providing polio drops to 47.36 lakh children under the age of 5 years. According to the National Vaccine Schedule, polio drops were given a couple of days ago but were told to be given again on camp day. It has been reported that children who are given drops will have ink placed on the little finger of their left hand.