618 fresh Covid cases, 4 fatalities reported in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 618 fresh Covid cases as the third wave continues to subside. Of the 618 cases, one case was detected at the Chennai airport.





Chennai continued to top the list accounting for 156 cases. 24 districts reported cases in single-digit with Ariyalur, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Tirupattur recording just one case each.





Four deaths were reported on Wednesday and the recoveries accounted for 2,153. The total number active cases stood at 10,782.