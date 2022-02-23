Jayakumar remanded till March 9, bail plea rejected in assault case

Chennai :

His bail plea in the first case registered by Tondiarpet police was rejected by the magistrate.





Royapuram police had registered a case against Jayakumar under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act to spread infection) 270 (malignant act to spread disease) of IPC and 41(VI) CP Act.









Jayakumar who had been lodged in Poonamallee sub-jail in connection with the case registered by Tondiarpet was produced before the magistrate on Wednesday for the hearing of bail plea filed on behalf of the AIADMK leader.









Jayakumar was arrested by Tondiarpet police on Monday for attacking a DMK cadre at a polling booth on Saturday when the polling for the urban local bodies was conducted.