AMMK springs a surprise by winning Orathanadu council

Chennai :

In a surprise, the rebel AMMK which fielded its candidates against the DMK and AIADMK won 102 councillor seats. The AMMK opened its maiden account in the three corporations – Chennai, Thanjavur and Tiruchy. The AMMK also bagged the Orathanaadu town panchayat winning the local body.





The recent arrival AMMK sprung a surprise by winning the Orathanadu town panchayat with absolute majority and is set to form the council. Out of the total 15 wards, AMMK candidates bagged nine, while DMK and AIADMK secured three each. As Orathanadu region has a remarkable presence of AMMK members, the victory was an expected one, according to a functionary.





AMMK south district secretary Sekar contested in ward 8, while his wife Thirumangai Sekar contested in ward 11. Interestingly, both won in their respective wards. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran congratulated the party workers for winning the civic poll seats.



