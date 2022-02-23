DMK sweeps Dindigul, Sivakasi, Nagercoil

All the candidates of DMK emerged victorious and the party secured 29 wards

Madurai :

Much to the delight of the ruling party, all its candidates have won the maiden polls to the municipal corporations of Dindigul, Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district and Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district in the southern region of the state.





With a total of 48 wards in Dindigul Corporation, candidates from several parties, big and small contested, besides five independents also tried their luck.





When the results were declared on Tuesday, all the candidates of DMK emerged victorious and the party secured 29 wards, beating its nearest rival AIADMK, which managed to win only in five wards. The results were declared after 14 rounds of counting, sources said.





Apart from this, the DMK scored a comfortable victory in Chinnalapatti town panchayat by winning17 of the 18 wards. The lone non-DMK winner was an independent candidate from ward 4. Similarly, the ruling party pocketed the 18-ward Oddanchatram Municipality, where it made a clean sweep.





As for Sivakasi Corporation comprising 48 wards, DMK candidates won from 24 wards and AIADMK managed to get only 11 wards.





In Nagercoil, which has 52 wards, the DMK secured 24 wards, outperforming its nearest rival BJP, which got 11. The AIADMK, which won 7 wards, was pushed to the third place. The DMK-led combine excelled in 32 wards as it allies Congress won 7 wards and MDMK 1 ward.



