Ruling party captures AIADMK’s fort of West dists

Coimbatore :

The DMK turned tables to script a resounding success in the urban local body polls in Western Tamil Nadu, considered a traditional stronghold of the AIADMK.





After a humiliating debacle in the recent Assembly polls in this part of the region and Coimbatore in particular, a clean sweep has turned out to be ‘something special.’





“It has proved beyond doubt that the course ‘correction strategy’ taken by the DMK soon after the Assembly polls to build confidence among people has paid off. This comeback shows voters in Western Tamil Nadu have reposed faith on the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin,” said a local DMK functionary.





“Undeniably the deployment of Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji, known in party circles as a tough task master, as the district in-charge, led our comeback stronger than ever,” said another party functionary.





Toeing the mood in other parts of the state, the electorate here handed out a remarkable victory to DMK in all the Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Tirupur and the newly formed Hosur Corporations in the Western region.





The DMK along with its alliance parties also wrested out a majority of the municipalities and town panchayat in the Kongu region, including those coming under AIADMK strong man SP Velumani’s Thondamuthur Assembly constituency in Coimbatore.





In Coimbatore, all the seven municipalities and 31 out of 33 town panchayats went the DMK way.





Salem, the home district of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami too gave a decisive majority to DMK as it won in all the six municipalities and 30 out of 31 town panchayats.





Curiously, a DMK candidate Sivagami Arivazhagan won in Ward 23 Salem Nedunchalai Nagar, where Edappadi K Palaniswami resides.





In Namakkal, the ruling party bagged four out of five municipalities and one short of 19 town panchayats.





In Dharmapuri, the DMK bagged the only municipality and nine among the 10 town panchayats and in Krishnagiri, the party romped home winning the only municipality and five out of six town panchayats.





In Erode, the DMK grabbed all the four municipalities and 42 town panchayats, while in Tirupur all the six municipalities and 14 out of 15 town panchayats were won by the ruling party.





It also won all the four municipalities and all the 11 town panchayats in The Nilgiris.



