Congress sits pretty in DMK company

Chennai :

The state unit of the Congress has bagged the third large number of seats, though in alliance with the Dravidian major DMK, winning over 70 councillor seats and a good number of wards in municipalities and town panchayats. The national party has won 73 corporation wards, 151 municipal and 368 town panchayat councillor posts in the urban local body elections.





The Congress party has managed to secure 13 wards in Greater Chennai Corporation, a mammoth feat compared to its national rival BJP, which has won only one seat in the state capital. Tamil Nadu Congress has outdone the BJP by securing three times more corporation councillor seats in the state, unmindful of the fact that it had to restrict itself to fewer seats in the DMK led secular alliance. Unsurprisingly, Congress did not hold back its disappointment at the BJP winning even the lone seat in the heart of the city.





Sivagangai MP Karti P Chidambaram publicly acknowledged the failure of the Congress in stopping BJP victory by tweeting, “It’s most disappointing to note this result. It’s an affront to the memory of the father of the national And it’s a failure of the @INCTamilnadu for which we all are collectively responsible but those in charge must take moral responsibility. Will anything change, I wonder?”



