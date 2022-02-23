BJP claims bragging rights, outshines regional parties

Chennai :

In the race for the No.3 slot, BJP has conveniently ousted PMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) by capturing more councillor seats in Corporations, Municipalities and Town Panchayats and become the third-largest party outside DMK and AIADMK alliance. However, the majority of seats are from the Kanniyakumari district.





BJP grabbed 22 councillor seats in 12 Corporations out of which 11 are from Nagercoil. In the remaining 11 corporations of Chennai, Dindigul, Vellore, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Hosur, Madurai, Sivakasi, Tirupur and Erode, BJP grabbed one seat each. Compared to the 2011 ULB polls, BJP’s performance is way high as they obtained only four councillor seats then.





However, the talk of the social media was the victory in ward 134 of Chennai Corporation where party’s Uma Anandhan won with a comfortable margin. While her candidature was announced there were controversies that Uma Anandhan hailed Godse and in a video, she was seen “proudly” saying that Godse killed Gandhi.





BJP has won 56 municipal councillor seats and 230 Town Panchayat councillor seats but the majority are from Kanniyakumari as 168 out of 230 and 21 out of 56 seats are from the coastal district.





“The unprecedented victory for TN BJP in today’s polls shows the love Tamil ‘makkal’ have for our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We dedicate our people’s love to him!” said Annamalai, in a tweet.