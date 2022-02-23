Rains to continue over southern coastal districts

Chennai :

Due to atmospheric downward circulation from northern interior Karnataka to southern Tamil Nadu, several districts are likely to receive rains till February 26, said the regional meteorological centre on Tuesday. Meanwhile, with a change in wind pattern in Chennai, the maximum temperature in the city increased in the daytime.





P Senthamarai Kannan, Director (RWFC) of Regional Meteorological Center, Chennai, said that for the next 48 hours coastal districts of southern Tamil Nadu will receive moderate rains due to downward atmospheric circulation from northern interior Karnataka.





“In addition, from February 24, several districts of Tamil Nadu - Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayildathurai, Cuddalore, and adjoining interior districts are likely to witness light to moderate rains,” said the official.





For the past two weeks, the city witnessed mist/haze during the early mornings, so the maximum temperature was around 30 degrees celsius. However, with the change in wind pattern from easterly to northerly wind, the maximum temperature in the city surged to 34-35 degrees celsius.





On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in the city came down and the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 33.5 degrees celsius and 34.5 degrees celsius respectively. Minimum temperature of 24.1 degrees celsius and 23.4 degrees celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





Chandran S, a weather blogger said, “Convective thunderstorms will continue over a few places over southern Tamil Nadu due to persisting wind-induced instabilities at lower atmospheric layers.”



