Independents win all wards in Sayalkudi to preserve communal harmony

Madurai :

The outcome of civic polls from Sayalkudi Town Panchayat in Ramanathapuram district has set a remarkable example of communal harmony as all candidates, who contested from a total of 15 wards of the panchayat as ‘independents’ won on Tuesday.





K Alagar, a resident of North Street, Sayalkudi said this town maintains a long tradition to preserve communal and social harmony as the local community at large tends to shy away from politics. To keep this concept alive, the local community wanted only persons, who would be at their beck and call for help, of this town to contest from Sayalkudi, Alagar told DT Next.





Further, he said despite obligations from political parties, they could not field their party candidates since there were objections from this town. Even though candidates had political affiliations, they contested as independents when it comes to polls in Sayalkudi, he said.



