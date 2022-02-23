Independents to decide on forming councils in Ariyalur, Manapparai

Thiruchirapalli :

Independent candidates will be the deciding factor in Ariyalur and Manapparai municipalities as arch rivals DMK and AIADMK have equal strength in both the local bodies.





In the 18-member Ariyalur Municipality, DMK and AIADMK secured seven seats each, while the remaining four have been pocketed by independents. However, out of four independent candidates, two were past DMK functionaries, who might extend support to the ruling party in forming the council.





Similarly, in the 27-ward Manapparai Municipality, both DMK and AIADMK had won 11 wards each while independents have secured five wards. Since the independents have become the deciding factor in forming the council in Manapparai , the DMK and AIADMK leaders have started back channel talks to secure their support.



