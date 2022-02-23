For first time, DMK candidates win in Kayalpattinam under party symbol

Madurai :





Kayalpattinam, a second grade municipality comprises 18 wards, sources said. Earlier, the DMK-led ally decided to contest from six wards, but at the last minute, E Murugan from the party, changed his mind and switched his commitment to contest the polls from ward two as an ‘independent’ candidate. On the other hand, CPM, an ally of DMK, was offered a chance to face the contest from ward nine, but went down to an independent candidate, sources said.

All four DMK candidates, who contested from various wards of Kayalpattinam Municipality in Thoothukudi district, won for the first time in Rising Sun symbol. The victorious candidates were elected from wards –one, three, 10 and 17. "