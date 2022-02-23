Vijay Makkal Iyakkam candidate wins in Pudukkottai Municipality ward

Thiruchirapalli :

A Vijay Makkal Iyakkam member, who contested for the post of ward 4 councillor of Pudukkottai Municipality, has emerged winner on Tuesday. J Mohammed Farvace (28), an ardent fan of actor Vijay, filed nomination for ward 4 of Pudukkottai Municipality.





Though the actor did not express his support to Farvace, he was allowed to use the outfit’s symbol and portrait during the campaign. “I have been serving as the Pudukkottai district president of Thalapathy Vijay fan club from the age of 19. I had charted out a plan to outwit the strategy and took forward to continue the good works done by Thalapathy,” said Farvace, who won with a margin of 282 votes. Farvace secured 547 votes, while DMK candidate R Ramesh secured 265 votes and AIADMK candidate R Gomathy Sankar got 203 votes.



