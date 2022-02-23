Will oppose entrance exams: Minister K Ponmudi

Chennai :

Noting that mandating entrance exams for getting admissions even in arts and science colleges would affect the students from rural areas, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said on Tuesday that Tamil Nadu would strongly oppose the proposal mooted under the New Education Policy (NEP). He added that the government would inform the Centre about its position on the matter after obtaining feedback from stakeholders.





The State had received the communication from the Centre seeking opinion on NEP on February 18, he said. “Though the time frame is short, the government would soon send the suggestion after feedback from academicians and public,” the Minister added in a statement.





This newspaper had reported on Tuesday about the State government not officially pronouncing its position on the Draft National Higher Education Qualifications Framework (NHEQF).