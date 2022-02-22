DMK victory in Tamil Nadu urban body polls 'artificial', says OPS

Chennai :

AIADMK Chief coordinator and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday termed the ruling DMK's victory in the urban local bodies' poll "artificial".





The elections did not truly reflect the people's feelings and that if the polls were held in a free fair and just manner, the AIADMK would have seen resounding success, he said, but added that he and the AIADMK respect the party's mandate.





Panneerselvam thanked those who voted for the party as he recalled that the party had faced similar electoral setbacks and subsequently emerged victorious.





In a statement after the election results, he said: "Soon opportunity will arise for the people to express their true feelings and desire in a democratic manner. When such a day comes, the will of the people will prevail and it is certain that AIADMK will bounce back."





The former Chief Minister called upon the party workers to work tirelessly for the party to emerge victorious in future elections.