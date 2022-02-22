DMK sweeps 97 out of 124 wards in urban polls: Check Highlights

Chennai :

Heading towards a landslide victory, the ruling DMK captured 97 wards of the 124, for which the results were announced for the urban polls in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.





Trailing behind, the Opposition AIADMK won 12, Congress 7, Independent 3, CPI 1, CPM 2, MDMK 2.





Buoyed by one more huge electoral win, DMK workers celebrated the victory across the state by bursting fire crackers, distributing sweets and hailing party chief M K Stalin's leadership.





Stalin who had asserted that victory is sure and duty and responsibility is more said that the win in urban civic polls reflected the faith people have on the DMK government.





Out of the total 1,374 wards in corporations, the DMK has so far won 425 and the AIADMK 75. In municipalities, of the 3,843 ward member seats, the DMK till now has won 1,832 and the AIADMK 494.





As regards town panchayats, the ruling party emerged victorious in 4,261 seats out of the total 7,621. The AIADMK has got 1,178 town panchayat seats. The declaration of results is underway and the counting of votes started at 8 AM today.





As more and more results of victory poured in from municipal corporation areas, municipalities and town panchayats, DMK veteran and party general secretary Duraimurugan called on Stalin here and greeted him on the party's continuing winning streak.

DMK MPs A Raja and Dayanidhi Maran were among others who visited Stalin. Maran tweeted, "We wholeheartedly thank all the voters for their immense faith and trust!





"In yet another monumental victory, the people of Tamil Nadu have voted overwhelmingly in support of the #DMK in the #LocalBodyElections2022 Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble CM Thiru @mkstalin let us work towards taking TN to greater heights & glory! #DMKwins," Maran said in another tweet.