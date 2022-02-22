Management quota counselling for medical admissions to begin from Feb 25

The joining time for the self-financed colleges under management quota will be from March 1 to 7

Chennai :

Management quota counselling for medical admissions will begin on 25th February, 2022 across the State and results will be declared by 28th Feb, 2022, officials from the Directorate of Medical Education said.





The joining time for the self-financed colleges under management quota will be from March 1, 2022 to March 7, 2022. There are 1,368 seats in the self-financing medical colleges and 1,193 BDS seats in self-financing dental colleges. There are a total of 5,291 MBBS seats and 1,348 BDS seats in the State.





The Directorate of Medical Education released the merit list of Christian minority NRI students for IRT colleges on Tuesday. The registration and choice locking will begin from Wednesday 08 am to Thursday 12 noon and the results will be declared on Thursday 10 pm. Candidates can join between 25th Feb, 2022 and March 3, 2022.





Classes have begun for the candidates who were allotted seats under the government quota during the first round of MBBS/BDS counselling in Tamil Nadu. A total of 6,043 candidates have been allotted the seats during the first phase of MBBS/BDS online counselling. Meanwhile, round 2 counselling for the government colleges of government quota will begin in the 1st week of March and the tentative schedule will be declared soon.