AIADMK leader Jayakumar remanded till March 7, lodged in Poonamallee sub-jail

Chennai :

Former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar who was arrested from his residence in Foreshore Estate on Monday night was remanded in judicial custody till March 7 and lodged in Poonamallee sub-jail in the wee hours of Tuesday.





Police said that Jayakumar initially refused to come from his residence, but later cooperated well for the judicial process.





While video clips of Jayakumar's son Jayavardhan arguing with Deputy Commissioner E Sundaravathanam went viral, an officer said that Jayakumar was taken straight to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a medical checkup and then to Chetpet police station.





He was produced before the magistrate around 11 pm and the arguments and counter arguments went for about 90 minutes after which Jayakumar was remanded to the judicial custody of 14 days.





He was shifted to the Poonamallee sub-jail and lodged in the wee hours of Tuesday.





While the counsel for Jayakumar also submitted a bail petition before the magistrate, the latter posted it on Wednesday for hearing.





Police are preparing the necessary documents of proof to get the bail pleas quashed.





On Monday night, tension prevailed in near Jayakumar's residence at Foreshore Estate, Tondiarpet and Nungambakkam as AIADMK party cadre gathered to oppose Jayakumar's arrest.





Tondiarpet and Royapuram police had registered separate cases against Jayakumar for attacking a DMK cadre on the day of polling for local bodies and also for violating Covid norms on Saturday. Jayakumar himself shared the video of the a DMK man being paraded shirtless which turned out to be crucial evidence for police to slap cases against him.