Stalin all praises for 16-year-old grandmaster Praggnanandhaa

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday penned a heartfelt note to 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa who defeated World champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters rapid online chess tournament on Monday.









"My heartfelt congratulations to 16-year-old grandmaster Praggnanandhaa from Tamil Nadu who stunned the entire world by defeating world no.1 Carlsen, who defeated supercomputers. I wish him many more victories," he tweeted.













The fifth-youngest person ever to achieve the title of Grandmaster, Praggnanandhaa, playing with black pieces against the 31-year-old Carlsen, won in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game. He thus halted Carlsen's run of three consecutive victories.