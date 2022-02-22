TN ULB Polls Live: Vote counting begins

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu urban local body elections were held on the 19th in a single phase. Elections were held for 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 municipalities. A total of 57,746 candidates contested in the election, which was held in 12,601 wards with 1,369 wards in the municipal area, 3,824 wards in the municipal area and 7,408 wards in the municipal area.