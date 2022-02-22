Conversion charge: CBI team quizzes Class 12 girl’s teachers

Chennai :

A 14-member CBI team conducted an inquiry on Monday with the Michaelpatti school administration and the classmates of the Class 12 girl who committed suicide after an alleged forced conversion bid.





The CBI team led by the Joint Director Vidya Gulkarni and SP Nirmala Devi came to Michaelpatti at around 12.30 pm and inspected the classrooms, the hostel rooms, the convent and the teachers’ hostel. Subsequently, the teams conducted a separate inquiry with classmates of the deceased girl and the teachers and other staff.





The students reportedly requested the team to allow the school to reopen the hostel as they have been finding it difficult to commute daily. Most of the 70 students staying in the hostel are from Ariyalur district, 70 kms away. The hostel was closed after the controversy erupted.





The team later left for Vadugapalayam in Ariyalur district, the home village of the deceased girl, where they will inquire the parents of the girl.The Class 12 girl from Sacred Heart HSS, Michaelpatti, in a video that went viral, had claimed that she was forced to be converted by the school authorities.



