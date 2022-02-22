Sri Lankan Minister calls on Stalin over Katchatheevu treaty

Chennai :

Sri Lankan Minister Jeevan Thondaman, on Monday, sought the help of Chief Minister MK Stalin, in bringing an amendment to the Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime treaty governing the secession of Katchatheevu island.





”The animosity between Sri Lankan and Tamil fishermen started only after Katchatheevu was given to Sri Lanka. I have asked the Chief Minister to take steps to bring an amendment to the Katchatheevu treaty for which he has given an assurance,” Jeevan Thondaman told media after meeting the Chief Minister at Secretariat.





The meeting between the Sri Lankan Minister and Chief Minister comes at a time when the arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy has increased and the Chief Minister writing a couple of DO letters to the central government urging immediate action on the issue.





Minister said that, in the meeting, he insisted on maintaining a good relationship between fishermen of two countries.





When asked why the Sri Lankan government was reluctant to release the fishing boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen, he replied there are clauses in Sri Lankan marine laws to withhold the boats of fishermen of other countries.





He further said he spoke about the issues of Tamil labourers working in Sri Lanka and sought the help of the Chief Minister.





“For the education, better and to establish a university for the welfare of Tamil labourers I have asked the Chief Minister for which he has given a positive reply,” said Jeevan Thondaman.





Meanwhile, PMK MP Anbumani said along with the six Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested on Saturday there are 29 fishermen still in Lankan prisons and state and central governments should take steps to release all the 29 fishermen.





Anbumani also urged both the governments to release the fishing boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen.



