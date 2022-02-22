Hold wage settlement talks soon, staff urge Tangedco

Chennai :

The Joint Action Committee of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Employees’ Union urged Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji and the top management to hold talks to renew the wage agreement which had expired on December 1, 2019.





The leaders of the committee, which comprises DMK-affiliated LPF and CPM-led CITU, met the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni recently and submitted a memorandum to commence wage settlement negotiations with trade union representatives, pointing out that the previous agreement had ended more than two years ago.





“Despite the formation of a committee two years ago to hold negotiations with trade unions, they had not come forward to hold a single meeting yet. On the contrary, in the transport department, two rounds of talks were held between the management and the trade unions. They are likely to reach an agreement soon,” JAC noted, demanding talks to be held at the earliest to reach an amicable settlement for revising the wages and other benefits.



