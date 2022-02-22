Tamil Nadu on course to reach 10-cr vaccinations, says Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

The public should come forward to support the drive to enable the State to complete 100 per cent vaccine coverage, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Monday. Tamil Nadu has so far administered 9.88 crore doses of the vaccine, and on course to reach the 10-crore mark in the coming weeks, he added.





“The numbers of daily cases has come down to less than 1,000 in Tamil Nadu; we expect it to reach zero very soon. Till now, 92 per cent people have been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, while about 72 per cent people have received both the doses,” said the Health Minister, who spoke to the media after inaugurating a café run by transpersons in Arumbakkam.





There now are 1.21 crore people who are yet to receive the second dose of the vaccine, Subramanian noted, adding that those due or overdue to receive the final dose should make use of the 23rd mega vaccination drive that is scheduled to be held at 50,000 sites across Tamil Nadu on Saturday.





“Vaccines are being administered daily at the district headquarters hospitals, medical college hospitals and Primary Health Centres. We request the people to support us to get 100 per cent vaccination,” he urged.



