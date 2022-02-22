Don’t react to provocations, Stalin advises partymen

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday cautioned his party workers to exercise restrain even if the AIADMK unleash violence on counting day fearing defeat. Stalin also sought the cooperation of his workers for the March 4 indirect elections for urban civic councils and exuded confidence that the DMK would secure a resounding victory.





Advising his party workers to be attentive from the beginning to the end on counting day, Stalin said, “DMK did not consider the urban local body election as a political war. We considered it as proof of people’s faith in the government. Our party workers and candidates only projected our achievements in the campaign. Opposition parties started spreading lies after sensing that the poll race was in the DMK’s favour.”





Claiming that unbiased action was initiated against even a few DMK workers for engaging in poll excesses and opposition party members had crossed the limits, the CM referred to former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar’s alleged involvement in the stripping of a DMK worker in the city and said, “Former minister Jayakumar has taken law into his own hands and insulted DMK cadre by removing his shirt. Our party will face it legally.”





“Our party workers have duty aplenty. I am confident that the result would be in our favour. But we are duty-bound to wait for it to be formally declared. Our booth agents should be very attentive from the moment the counting starts till the certificates of victory are issued. Ensure that every vote is counted and certificates are properly issued,” said Stalin, in his letter written to the cadre a day before counting.





“I have personally witnessed the extent to which AIADMK members could cross limits on counting day in 2001. They unleashed violence using deadly weapons to prevent my victory in the mayor election then. If they adopt the same strategy even now, we should exercise restraint and keep calm. We should live up to the trust of the people,” Stalin added.





Wary of cross-voting in the second phase of rural local body elections, Stalin said, “Though the election is indirect, it is the duty of cadre to extend full cooperation to candidates announced for chairman and deputy chairman posts by the party high command. It is the responsibility of party workers to extend cooperation and ensure victory of our alliance party candidates for such posts.”



