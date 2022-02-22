Prehistoric burial sites discovered on South Pennar river bed

The burial urns excavated at Enathirimangalam in Cuddalore on the banks of South Pennar river

After the massive finding of hunting weapons and potteries, which are approximately 5,000 years old, on the bed of South Pennar river, archaeologists have discovered prehistoric burial sites also on the same river bank.





“The burials are also approximately 2,500 years old indicating the presence of human life and rich culture,” said archaeologist C Immanuvel, who carried out excavations at the site.





Recently, a team of archaeologists, led by Immanuvel, conducted excavations in South Pennar river and unearthed polished tools and iron waste, throwing proof of a cultured habitation by around 3,000 BC. In continuation of the excavations, the burial grounds have been unearthed in Enathirimangalam in Cuddalore district.





Immanuvel said that three different types of burials were practised by ancient Tamils. In the first method, the body will be made to sit in a leg folded position and will be kept in an urn of suitable size made in pottery.





In the second method, the body will be thrown in areas outside the habitations and after animals eat the portions, remaining pieces and bones will be buried in an urn. In the third method, after burning the body ashes would be collected in an urn and buried.





In Enathirimangalam, two urns with skull and bones were found and another damaged burial urn with broken potteries indicating the bodies were not burnt were also found, said Immanuvel.



