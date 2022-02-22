DOTE seeks info on placement officers in polytechnic colleges

Chennai :

Placements for students at Tamil Nadu government polytechnic colleges across the state is expected to start soon with semester exams for the final year students to get over shortly.





At present, a total of 51 government polytechnic colleges are functioning in the State under the control of the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), a wing of the Higher Education Department. More than 40,000 students are studying in these state-run polytechnic institutions. A senior official from the DOTE told DT NEXT that the placements for final year students in polytechnic colleges assume significance this year as the DOTE has introduced new diploma courses like Fire Technology and Safety, Technician X-Ray Technology, Medical Laboratory Technology, Food Processing & Preservation.





“Due to the pandemic for the last two years, the placement for diploma students was not organised well. As the spread of coronavirus cases have drastically come down at this point of time, the authorities have decided to start the placement procedures for the benefit of the students”. Stating that DOTE is in the process of collecting the details of placement officers and student’s counsellors in all its polytechnic institutions, the official said all the colleges were instructed to update the required details online. “If colleges do not have the specified staff, the managements were asked to immediately appoint the same”.





The official said the government is already tied-up with several companies, which would participate in the placement activities.