Ariyalur advocate murdered over election enmity

Thiruchirapalli :

An advocate was murdered over rivalry that erupted during the urban local body elections in Ariyalur on Monday.





Sources said that Arivazhagan (36), an advocate from Udayarpalayam near Ariyalur, was campaigning for an independent candidate Ilakkiya Prabhu, who was also his friend. His relatives warned Arivazhagan that he might land in trouble if he campaigned for Prabhu. But, he ignored his relatives and continued the campaign.





On Monday, a four-member gang that came in an auto stabbed Arivazhagan who was standing in front of his house. Neighbours, who tried to rescue the advocate, were chased away by the gang, which also hurled a petrol bomb on the public and escaped. Arivazhagan who sustained severe injuries died on the spot.





This led to a protest by relatives and friends On information, a team, led by DSP (Jayankondam) Kalai Kathiravan, rushed to the spot and pacified the protesting relatives and friends. A case has been registered and a search is on for the gang.



