200 investors stage demo seeking action on realty firm for fraud, held

Madurai :

As many as 200 persons, including 80 women, were arrested at Othakadai near Melur in Maduarai district on Monday as they attempted to march from Othakadai in violation, seeking arrest of those who defrauded them of money.





Those held hailed from Tiruchy, Sivaganga and its surroundings. They entrusted money to a real estate company in Tiruchy named ‘Sparrow Global Trading’ months ago and lost. Highlighting their demand to arrest 3 more fraudsters they attempted to proceed towards the High Court seeking justice. Madurai SP V Baskaran said though their concerns could be legitimate, it’s not the way to show their protest, hence, they were arrested. Moreover, Sivaganga police earlier, arrested 14 persons of real estate company and recovered a portion of money lost.



